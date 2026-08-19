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ASIRT says Alberta RCMP officer used excessive force but will not face charges

The SO placed his foot on the head or neck area of the AP as he was lying in a prone position on the ground. He pointed his service pistol at CW1, who remained inside the vehicle.
The SO placed his foot on the head or neck area of the AP as he was lying in a prone position on the ground. He pointed his service pistol at CW1, who remained inside the vehicle. ASIRT
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