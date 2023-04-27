Pacey Dumas

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team issued a scathing report into an Edmonton Police Service constable's arrest of a subject where he kicked the man in the head 'like kicking a soccer ball" while the man lay on the ground.

"It showed a shocking lack of judgement and disregard for the life of the AP (affected person.)" ASIRT executive director Michael Ewenson wrote in a report released Thursday.

Columnist

Myke Thomas is a Columnist for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in Calgary, Alberta. He has worked in television and as a columnist, reporter and editor at the Calgary Sun for 22 years.

(7) comments

NonCompliant.AlbertaSeparatist
NonCompliant.AlbertaSeparatist

THis police officer needs to be FIRED IMMEDIATELY, and charged with a crime so that he can't get a job in another police agency

This action will tell other police that unnecessary violence is an instant firing

gporter
gporter

If any one of us had of done something like this, we'd be arrested and have to stand before a judge. The crown needs to be fired, and the cop needs to held accountable.

Brojak
Brojak

Cant believe they won't charge the cop for this but they want to throw the book at a pastor for preaching a sermon.

BryanLumsden2003
BryanLumsden2003

Is this Toad, er Todd character, looking to join the Sûreté du Québec or Mountie 'A' Division riot squad? Can he ride a horse and trample a disabled grandmother protesting Castreau's imposition of the Emergencies (War Measures) Act?

If so, please forward your CV to Crime Minister J. Castreau,

Jimmycanuk2011
Jimmycanuk2011

He is another power hunger bully with a gun. And police cant understand why they get no respect.

Ernie
Ernie

Scum !

RoccoG
RoccoG

He should be fired

