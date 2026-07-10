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'ASS-BACKWARD': Enbridge CEO says oil production growth, not pipelines, will determine Canada’s energy future

Enbridge CEO Greg Ebel (left).
Enbridge CEO Greg Ebel (left). Shaun Polczer/Western Standard
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Energy
Danielle Smith
Trans Mountain
Pipeline
Enbridge
International Energy Agency
Mark Carney
Imperial Oil
Cenovus
Oil Pipeline
Greg Ebel
Jon McKenzie
Pipeline Projects
alberta oil pipeline
alberta oil industry
pipeline proposal
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Western Standard
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