Assembly of First Nations demands mandatory consultation on all foreign trade deals

The Assembly of First Nations is demanding Ottawa formally consult chiefs on all future international trade agreements, arguing First Nations must have a direct say in treaties that affect their lands, economies and resources.In a submission to the Senate foreign affairs committee, the Assembly said the federal government has an obligation to involve First Nations in negotiating and implementing foreign trade and spend agreements.“First Nations have engaged in trade since time immemorial,” the submission stated.“First Nations hold an inherent right to self-determination including policies, regulations and legislation that dictate their participation and engagement in inter-nation, international and internal trade.”The Assembly’s demands were tied to Parliament’s April 28 passage of Bill C-13, legislation implementing Britain’s entry into the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership.The organization argued future trade deals should not proceed without direct engagement with First Nations leadership.“Canada has the obligation to consult with First Nations before adopting and implementing legislation impacting First Nations people, lands, territories and other resources,” the Assembly wrote.The submission also claimed international trade agreements present opportunities to expand economic inclusion and self-determination for First Nations communities.No Canadian Parliament has ever required formal First Nations approval before ratifying foreign treaties.However, the Senate foreign affairs committee has previously criticized Ottawa’s handling of international trade negotiations as lacking transparency and public scrutiny..In a 2017 report, the committee urged the federal government to provide clearer explanations of the economic costs and benefits tied to individual trade agreements.“The government announces, ‘We’re in negotiations with country X,’ then a year or two later, here’s the agreement, and it’s usually take it or leave it,” Sen. Percy Downe said at the time.“Nothing can be changed. You can’t change a comma.”Downe also warned many groups claiming to have been consulted were often excluded from meaningful discussions until negotiations were effectively complete.The committee’s report, Free Trade Agreements: A Tool For Economic Prosperity, argued Ottawa too often assumes Canadians automatically understand the benefits of international trade.The report warned that growing protectionist sentiment around the world exposed weaknesses in Canada’s trade policy and public communications.Senators also called on cabinet to publicly disclose the expected economic, labour, environmental and social impacts of future trade deals.The committee further recommended Ottawa create worker adjustment and sector support programs alongside trade agreements to offset potential economic harm caused by foreign competition.