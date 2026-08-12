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Assembly of First Nations rejects Carney’s one-year deadline for nation-building project approvals

The Assembly of First Nations is pushing back against Prime Minister Mark Carney’s attempt to accelerate approvals for major “nation-building” projects, warning that fixed timelines could undermine indigenous consultation and consent.
The Assembly of First Nations is pushing back against Prime Minister Mark Carney’s attempt to accelerate approvals for major “nation-building” projects, warning that fixed timelines could undermine indigenous consultation and consent.Stefan Richard/CBC
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Ottawa
Cdnpoli
First Nations
Sean Fraser
Assembly Of First Nations
Mark Carney
Cdnpol
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