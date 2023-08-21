Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
Fat Bottomed Girlsby Queen has been dropped from the band’s new Greatest Hits album.
“It is the talk of the music industry, nobody can work out why such a good-natured, fun song can't be acceptable in today's society,” a music industry insidertoldthe Daily Mail.
“It is woke gone mad.”
Fat Bottomed Girls, which was written by Queen guitarist, Brian May, has been enjoyed by generations of fans as a funny, hard-rocking tribute to a young man’s appreciation of full-figured women.
Forty-five years later, it appears lyrics such as “left alone with big fat Fanny, she was such a naughty nanny, big woman, you made a bad boy out of me,” and “fat bottomed girls, you make the rockin’ world go round” have been hit by cancel culture.
Fat Bottomed Girlswas such a popular hit for Queen it appeared fourth on the band’s 1981 greatest hits album withBohemian Rhapsody, Don’t Stop Me Now,andWe Will Rock You.
It was nowhere to be seen when Universal Records announced they would be releasing a version of the album on audio platform Yoto aimed at young people.
The move has left music industry insiders annoyed, with bosses insisting it has been singled out as it is “merely a bit of fun.”
The insider said "why can people not appreciate those of all shapes and sizes like society is saying they should rather than get rid of it."
“It's outrageous,” he said.
Fat Bottomed Girlshas long sparked debate about the suitability of its lyrics and the promotional material which accompanied its release.
The original sleeve for it, which was taken fromQueen’salbum Jazz, featured a scantily clad woman riding a bicycle, but it was altered after some stores refused to stock it.
The new version was the same image with underwear drawn over the woman.
TalkTVhost Piers Morgan said Universal Records was being stupid.
“One of these images was deemed a wonderful example of body positivity by the deluded woke brigade — the other (by the same people) a disgusting insult to women with curvy bottoms that’s required the record to be cancelled,” said Morgan.
One of these images was deemed a wonderful example of body positivity by the deluded woke brigade - the other (by the same people) a disgusting insult to women with curvy bottoms that’s required the record to be cancelled. 🙄 pic.twitter.com/PqL7YX1MoL
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
(5) comments
Yet rappers can talk about raping women, killing cops and a WAP. If the libtard mob didn't have double standards they'd have no standards at all.
A classic rock song, you know I remember the days when Frank Zappa, who was dying of cancer, dragged himself off his death bed to testify in front of the US congress, who wanted to censor music for vulgarity, and here we are, the people who where fighting to not censor are now asking for censorship. This is insanity run rampant.
Put a beard and a "tuck" swimsuit on it - good to go. Insanity!
Today's society is led by a bunch of cowardly political imbeciles who don't want their feelings hurt for their crimes of stupidity.
Bunch of Q u e e r s anyway.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.