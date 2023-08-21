Queen

Queen performing in New Haven, CT.

 Courtesy Carl Lender/Wikimedia Commons

Fat Bottomed Girls by Queen has been dropped from the band’s new Greatest Hits album. 

“It is the talk of the music industry, nobody can work out why such a good-natured, fun song can't be acceptable in today's society,” a music industry insider told the Daily Mail

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

(5) comments

KiltConservative
KiltConservative

Yet rappers can talk about raping women, killing cops and a WAP. If the libtard mob didn't have double standards they'd have no standards at all.

FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

A classic rock song, you know I remember the days when Frank Zappa, who was dying of cancer, dragged himself off his death bed to testify in front of the US congress, who wanted to censor music for vulgarity, and here we are, the people who where fighting to not censor are now asking for censorship. This is insanity run rampant.

crexplorer
crexplorer

Put a beard and a "tuck" swimsuit on it - good to go. Insanity!

Taz
Taz

Today's society is led by a bunch of cowardly political imbeciles who don't want their feelings hurt for their crimes of stupidity.

BERNHARTMARTENS
BERNHARTMARTENS

Bunch of Q u e e r s anyway.

