A tiny asteroid came 10 times closer to Earth than most man-made satellites on Thursday — and NASA is keeping a close watch on others.

The asteroid, named 2023 BU, passed the southern tip of South America at 5:27 pm Mountain Time Thursday. At its closest approach, the asteroid was within 3,600 kilometres of the earth’s surface, a distance one-tenth the altitude of most satellites' orbits.

This view from NASA’s Scout system shows the deflection of asteroid 2023 BU’s trajectory — in red — caused by Earth’s gravity. The orbit of geosynchronous satellites is shown in green, and the orbit of the Moon is depicted in grey.

This view from NASA’s Scout system shows the deflection of asteroid 2023 BU’s trajectory — in red — caused by Earth’s gravity. The orbit of geosynchronous satellites is shown in green, and the orbit of the Moon is depicted in grey. 

Senior Contributor (Saskatchewan)

Lee Harding is the Senior Saskatchewan Contributor for the Western Standard and Saskatchewan Standard based in the Regina Bureau. He has served as the Saskatchewan Director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.

