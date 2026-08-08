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Asylum claims fall 50% after Ottawa tightens border and immigration laws

Roxham Rd, Quebec illegal border crossing
Roxham Rd, Quebec illegal border crossingCBC
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Cdnpoli
Department Of Homeland Security
Department Of Immigration
Immigration And Refugee Protection Act
asylum seekers
Manon Brassard
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