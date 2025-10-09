ATA ready to start negotiations Tuesday

The Alberta Teachers' Association (ATA) says it's ready to bargain.The ATA announced Thursday that next Tuesday will be the day of days — the day when the ATA and the Teachers Employer Bargaining Association (TEBA) will commence negotiations.“The exploratory discussions that took place since last Friday helped in the development of further negotiations,” the ATA said in their statement.The Office of the Minister of Treasury Board and Finance told the Western Standard TEBA had last Friday, "submitted a formal letter to the ATA asking them to come back to the table with creative solutions.".“The Alberta Teachers’ Association has initiated a formal bargaining meeting with the Teachers’ Employer Bargaining Association and the mediator on Tuesday, Oct. 14," the ATA said in their statement. "We are unable to provide further details."This marks the fourth day Alberta teachers have been on strike.Thursday also marks the first day of the Alberta teachers' government-imposed lockout. The lockout prevents teachers from altering the way they strike and allows school boards the option of laying off school staff, like educational assistants and custodians, who have continued working during the strike.