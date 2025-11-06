ATA taking Alberta government to court for 'violating' their charter rights

Alberta Teachers Association (ATA) is taking it to court.The ATA announced on Thursday they will be taking legal action against the government for their back-to-work legislation, or Bill 2, which invoked the notwithstanding clause.The ATA has filed an interlocutory injunction — requesting a judge pause Bill 2 until their full case is heard.Reported by CityNews, the ATA states they are requesting the courts declare the government's use of the notwithstanding clause as "improper and invalid,” and that Bill 2 “violates the freedom of association and freedom of expression” under the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms.."This legal action is not symbolic — it is necessary,” ATA president Jason Schilling said.Schilling did not state whether teachers would go back on strike if the courts grant their request.“We will analyze what we do at that time because it does put us back into a strike position,” Schilling stated.“And we will make sure that we do what is necessary to ensure that the stand that teachers have taken, the position that they’ve taken around funding and class sizes and classroom conditions will still move forward.”.Even if their injunction is not granted — Schilling stated the ATA will continue their legal challenge.Teachers were forced back to work last week, and the legislation meant if the ATA or any teacher were to strike, they would be fined up to $500 per day for individuals and up to $500,000 per day for the union.Bill 2 also included a settlement of "a 12% salary increase over four years and additional market adjustment that improves the pay of 95% of teachers by up to 17% and funds the hiring of 3,000 new teachers to reduce class sizes and strengthen student learning," stated Premier Danielle Smith.