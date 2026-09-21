ATCO builds temporary Arctic military base in just three weeks

CALGARY — ATCO Frontec transformed a remote site in Resolute Bay, Nunavut, into a temporary military base capable of supporting 350 Canadian Armed Forces personnel in just three weeks.The base is supporting Operation NANOOK-NUNAKPUT, a Department of National Defence (DND) operation aimed at strengthening Canada’s presence, surveillance and security in the Arctic.The operation, scheduled to continue until September 25, involves military, government, indigenous and community partners working together to improve Canada’s readiness in the North.“Transforming a remote Arctic site into a fully operational base capable of supporting hundreds of military personnel in just three weeks is a remarkable accomplishment,” said ATCO Frontec president Jim Landon.“The speed and complexity of this deployment underscores our team’s expertise and commitment to supporting Canada’s most important northern operations. We are proud to play a role in enabling the operation and advancing the objectives that are vital to Canada’s Arctic future.”.ATCO said the accelerated deployment required the company to deliver accommodations, electrical generation, water and wastewater systems, airlift and freight logistics and other essential services.The infrastructure is intended to allow military personnel to operate safely and effectively despite the High Arctic’s difficult climate, limited transportation links and remote location.ATCO Frontec has worked with DND for decades and already provides support services at Crystal City, the military’s Arctic training facility in Resolute Bay.The company also delivers electrical generation, water-treatment systems and other infrastructure to remote communities throughout northern Canada.ATCO said its northern projects support Canadian military readiness, regional economic development and the long-term sustainability of communities in some of the country’s most strategically important locations.