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ATCO builds temporary Arctic military base in just three weeks

ATCO Frontec transformed a remote site in Resolute Bay, Nunavut, into a temporary military base capable of supporting 350 Canadian Armed Forces personnel in just three weeks.
ATCO Frontec transformed a remote site in Resolute Bay, Nunavut, into a temporary military base capable of supporting 350 Canadian Armed Forces personnel in just three weeks.Courtesy of ATCO Frontec
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Canadian Armed Forces
Nunavut
Department Of National Defence
Atco
ATCO Frontec
Resolute Bay
Crystal City
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