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ATCO, Canadian Utilities, and Emera announce $72-billion utility merger

ATCO and Canadian Utilities will merge with Halifax-based Emera in a merger of equals to form a top-20 North American utility capable of meeting the growing demand from data centres and other major infrastructure projects.
ATCO and Canadian Utilities will merge with Halifax-based Emera in a merger of equals to form a top-20 North American utility capable of meeting the growing demand from data centres and other major infrastructure projects.Image generated by ChatGPT AI
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Energy
Oil And Gas
Atco
Nancy Southern
Utilities
ATCO energy
canadian utilities
emera
canadian utilities limited
bob myles
Scott Balfour
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