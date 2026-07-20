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ATCO's Yellowhead pipeline given final approval by Alberta Utilities Commission

ATCO’s Yellowhead Pipeline project has received final approval from the Alberta Utilities Commission (AUC), paving the way for immediate construction on the $2.9 billion natural gas transmission line.
ATCO’s Yellowhead Pipeline project has received final approval from the Alberta Utilities Commission (AUC), paving the way for immediate construction on the $2.9 billion natural gas transmission line.ATCO
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Pipelines
Natural Gas
Alberta Utilities Commission
Yellowhead County
Natural Gas Pipelines
Atco
yellowhead pipeline
Jason Sharpe
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Western Standard
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