ATCO's Yellowhead pipeline given final approval by Alberta Utilities Commission

CALGARY — ATCO’s Yellowhead Pipeline project has received final approval from the Alberta Utilities Commission (AUC), paving the way for immediate construction on the $2.9 billion natural gas transmission line.The 235-kilometre pipeline will run from the Peers area in west-central Alberta to Fort Saskatchewan and include a compressor station.The company has said the pipeline is already fully contracted and designed to meet the growing energy demand in the province — particularly for natural gas — as Alberta continues to attract new industrial investment."The Yellowhead Pipeline will help meet Alberta's growing need for safe, reliable and affordable energy, while supporting continued economic growth across the province," said Jason Sharpe, chief operating officer of ATCO Energy Systems."With our extensive natural gas infrastructure experience and strong partnerships with contractors, crews, communities and Treaty 6 Nations, ATCO is ready to move this critical project into construction.".All major pipeline, compressor, supply and material contracts have been awarded, with construction to begin immediately, according to ATCO.The company has also added that the project includes significant contracting opportunities for Treaty 6 Nations and local subcontractors.ATCO estimates the project will create roughly 2,000 direct construction jobs and expects the pipeline to spur additional downstream industrial projects, supporting an estimated additional 12,000 construction jobs and approximately 20,000 permanent jobs annually once those developments are operational.The downstream investments enabled by the pipeline are estimated to add approximately $3.9 billion to Alberta's GDP each year, according to ATCO.Once in service, the pipeline will be capable of delivering more than 1.1 billion cubic feet of natural gas per day — roughly equivalent to the amount of energy delivered by Alberta's entire electricity system during peak demand, according to the company.