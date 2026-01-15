ATM theft suspect arrested after $130,000 cash haul in Lloydminster

A Calgary woman has been arrested after Lloydminster RCMP say more than $130,000 was stolen during a brazen ATM break-in that caused tens of thousands of dollars in additional damage.Police were called around 10 a.m. on Dec. 29, 2024, to a report of a break and enter involving an ATM near 39 Ave. and 50 St. in Lloydminster. Investigators determined suspects forced their way into the machine and made off with over $130,000 in cash. Damage and replacement costs to the ATM were estimated at nearly $30,000.RCMP launched an extensive investigation that included canvassing nearby businesses for surveillance footage and securing multiple judicial authorizations. Through those efforts, officers identified a female suspect believed to be responsible for the theft.With assistance from the Calgary Fugitive Apprehension Team, Mandy Breadlaw, 40, of Calgary, was located and arrested on 26 outstanding warrants. Breadlaw was held in custody and appeared in Alberta Court of Justice in Wainwright on Jan. 15, 2026..She faces charges of break and enter, mischief over $5,000, and theft over $5,000.“This investigation required a significant commitment of resources and strong collaboration between multiple policing partners,” said Lloydminster RCMP Sgt. Christopher Byford.“The assistance of local businesses and law enforcement partners was critical in identifying and locating the suspect.”