News

Atmospheric river triggers evacuation orders, highway closures in Fraser Valley

While the weather is set to improve Thursday, high amounts of precipitation are expected for the weekend through into next week.
High waters in Chilliwack
High waters in ChilliwackScreenshot: YouTube
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Bc
British Columbia
Evacuation
Rain
Flooding
Fraser Valley
Highway 1

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news