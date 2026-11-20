CALGARY — Mounties opened fire Wednesday after a man driving what appeared to be a stolen front-end loader deliberately rammed an unmarked police vehicle near Airdrie, injuring two officers, RCMP said.Geoffrey Gaudet, 38, of Red Deer, faces charges including attempted murder, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and assaulting a peace officer with a weapon. The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) is investigating the officers’ use of force..Calgary police alerted Airdrie RCMP shortly after 9 a.m. that a heavy equipment vehicle stolen from a south Calgary business was heading north on Highway 2.RCMP said the driver fled into Airdrie when the emergency response team tried to stop him.He headed south on Eighth Street toward Township Road 264, striking several utility poles and bringing down power lines before ramming the police vehicle, Mounties said.After officers fired, the driver crossed a field and got stuck in a slough. He surrendered to the emergency response team at about 11:38 a.m. and was taken into custody with minor injuries, RCMP said..Alongside ASIRT’s independent investigation, the RCMP has launched an internal review of the police response, training, policy and the officers’ duty status.At a Thursday news conference, RCMP Insp. Ryan Ayliffe said overall crime has fallen in areas of Alberta policed by the RCMP since 2023, but frontline officers face “increasingly dangerous” encounters.He said assaults on police involving a weapon or causing bodily harm are up 23%, and more officers are being injured in vehicle rammings.Ayliffe said emergency response team deployments rose nearly 30% over the past two years, while tactical support group deployments rose 75%. He said more than 99.9% of interactions between police and the public remain peaceful.