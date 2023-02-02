David Lametti

Attorney General David Lametti has lost a Federal Court ruling on his use of emergency powers against the Freedom Convoy. A judge ordered that internal emails, which contradicted cabinet claims of a national crisis, must be admitted into evidence, according to Blacklock's Reporter.

“Evidence of the cabinet proceedings that led to the decision to invoke the Emergencies Act was not disclosed despite repeated requests,” wrote Justice Richard Mosley. The internal emails were “essential to the just and proper determination” of whether cabinet broke the law, he said.

Bureau Chief (Parliament Hill)

Matthew Horwood is the Parliamentary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Parliamentary Bureau. He has a degree in journalism from Carleton University and has been a reporter for the Hill Times and the Ottawa Business Journal.

Canadian in Western Canada
Canadian in Western Canada

There was no serious violence in Ottawa,... Says the RCMP who was the perpetrator of serious violence that sent people to hospital.

Those looking to Canada's "Royally" appointed (by the PM) legal systems for help seem to have short memories. So short they cannot remember that Canada's PM and the banks are currently using War Measure powers, has political prisoners or that Trudeau's "Royally" appointed SCC ended Confederation with 2021 SCC 11 and turned Canada into an "elected" authoritarian dictatorship for the Greater Good.

Firing of the Attorney General in 2019 for insisting Canada had the Rule of Law has also been forgotten. As have the many obvious political rulings by Canada's courts

Canadians seem to have forgotten the many warnings over the many decades since 1926, of giving the PM royal powers. Royal powers including the power to "royally" appoint judges federally and provincially. And of course the power to appoint those meant to hold the PM to account politically.

