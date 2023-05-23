Attorney General David Lametti wants to examine the laws that govern the postal service in Canada.
Lametti wants to make changes so that postal inspectors can open suspicious letters, not just big packages, which they are currently allowed to do under the Canada Post Corporation Act (CPCA).
According to Blacklock’s Reporter, this review will help ensure that inspectors have the necessary authority to investigate and prevent the transport of illegal items through the mail system.
“It is important not only to law enforcement but also important to the protection of human rights and rights to privacy under the Charter,” said Lametti.
“It is a little trickier than a package, so it needs more time.”
Lametti stated at a Senate Legal and Constitutional Affairs committee that regulations prohibiting the inspection of letters weighing up to 30 grams would require rewriting the CPCA.
“I am open to looking at it,” said Lametti.
In the Canadian Association of Chiefs of Police submission to the committee, they highlighted that drug dealers are known to use letter mail for shipping narcotics.
“Too many criminals are exploiting the current loophole in this legislative framework making large profits using Canada Post to commit criminal acts and putting Canadian lives at risk,” wrote the Chiefs.
The current law restricts the police from intercepting any letter, package, or mail during transit.
As a result, the responsibility for security primarily lies with the 25 postal inspectors.
“Police have said that criminals exploit an antiquated legal loophole that bars them from searching packages sent through Canada Post,” said Sen. Denise Batters (SK).
Current regulations ensure “a Crown corporation will remain the shipper of choice for fentanyl dealers,” said Batters.
“I agree with you that it is an important question,” replied Attorney General Lametti.
“I am open to looking at that moving forward.”
“How important is it for inspectors to be able to intercept letters?” asked Sen. Marty Klyne (SK).
“I appreciate the depth of your concern,” replied Lametti.
“I share those concerns as well as a general desire to make sure that our legitimate systems of communication aren’t being used for illegal purposes, especially one as tragic as trafficking fentanyl,” said Lametti.
“I share your belief in the importance of it.”
A private bill currently before the Senate S-256 An Act to Amend the Canada Post Corporation Act would allow police to intercept any suspicious mail, including letters in transit suspected of containing contraband.
“While an item is in the mail, the only option the police have is to work closely with one of the 25 inspectors at Canada Post, 25 to cover the whole country,” Sen. Pierre Dalphond (QC), sponsor of the bill, earlier told the Senate.
“What are we waiting for?” said Dalphond, a former federal judge.
According to official estimates, Canada Post delivered 6.6 million packages, parcels, and letters to approximately 17.2 million addresses nationwide last year.
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
My initial reaction to reading the headline was that it’s about time that Canada Post was reformed. God knows that there’s a multitude of improvements that could be made. But, as it turns out, this is simply another proposal for the Liberal nanny state to interfere in the lives of Canadians. Their premise of fighting drug trafficking is ridiculous since this is the government that wants to legalize hard drugs. So this is obviously a red herring and a non-starter.
