Attorney General David Lametti wants to examine the laws that govern the postal service in Canada. 

Lametti wants to make changes so that postal inspectors can open suspicious letters, not just big packages, which they are currently allowed to do under the Canada Post Corporation Act (CPCA).

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

CrotchetyOldBastard
CrotchetyOldBastard

My initial reaction to reading the headline was that it’s about time that Canada Post was reformed. God knows that there’s a multitude of improvements that could be made. But, as it turns out, this is simply another proposal for the Liberal nanny state to interfere in the lives of Canadians. Their premise of fighting drug trafficking is ridiculous since this is the government that wants to legalize hard drugs. So this is obviously a red herring and a non-starter.

