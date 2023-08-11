Canadian Museum of History

The Canadian Museum of History in Gatineau, QC, in 2021 

 Courtesy Jonathan Dupaul/Radio-Canada

Auditors have discovered hundreds of artifacts have vanished from two Canadian museums, according to Blacklock’s Reporter

“Inventory verifications were performed on an ad hoc basis and there were no plans to resolve any problems uncovered in these verifications including missing items,” said Auditor General Karen Hogan in a report.

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report.

(3) comments

Tommy Digger
Tommy Digger

If people can smuggle hookers and blow into prison, people can steal from a museum.

gtkeough
gtkeough

The trust funded, knee bending POS we have occupying the PM's chair, in his efforts to satisfy his Chinese & WEF friends, will do all he can to re write Canadian history. With any sane leadership, we would see a legitimate investigation into where these artifacts disappeared, but just as with the Chinese interference fiasco, there is nothing to see here folks...honest, he has your backs!!

Got Ya
Got Ya

What a lot of BS. With today’s technology that can be used for records, tracking and tracing. Heads should roll that so many artifacts are missing. There has to be many employed people who know something.

Canadian Heritage is worried about equity, diversity and inclusion. What about history being cancelled. Such corruption.

