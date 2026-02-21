News

Audit finds National Defence spent $280 million on transport contractors due to vehicle shortages

Canadian Armed Forces
Canadian Armed Forces Corporal Marc-André Leclerc, Imagery Section, Valcartier. Image courtesy of CAF.
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Cdnpoli
Canadian Armed Forces
Department Of National Defence

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news