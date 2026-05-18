Audit finds Parks Canada cabin program cost $15M amid unclear returns

A federally funded effort to boost park visitation by building small cabins for non-traditional campers cost at least $15 million and may have failed to recover its expenses, according to an internal evaluation that found significant gaps in financial recordkeeping.Blacklock's Reporter says the review of Parks Canada found that hundreds of “diversified accommodation” units — small cabins installed across national parks — were built at an average cost exceeding $57,000 each, with no clear evidence the program ever achieved full cost recovery.According to the Evaluation of the Diversified Accommodation Program, officials were unable to determine whether the initiative successfully implemented a sustainable financial model, citing incomplete data on both capital and ongoing operational costs.The program, which involved contracts scheduled to expire this year, required additional maintenance spending to be covered through individual park budgets rather than the dedicated program fund, further complicating cost tracking.Internal records show per-unit expenses reached as high as $57,036, including roughly $13,000 for shipping and installation, $3,501 for wood stoves and $1,415 for solar lighting. Site preparation costs were also significant, with up to $33,000 per unit spent on land clearing, upgrades to picnic areas, firewood storage and related infrastructure.Despite the investment, wardens recorded average annual rental revenues of about $9,000 per unit between 2013 and 2020. The evaluation noted that traditional campsites generated roughly seven times more revenue over the same period..Between 2018 and 2024, diversified accommodation units generated about $4 million annually in total revenue, compared with approximately $27 million from conventional campsites.The report said the program was designed to encourage overnight stays among visitors who may not have access to camping equipment or experience, and to respond to declining campground use in national parks. It also cited research suggesting newer Canadians showed greater interest in cabin-style accommodation than traditional tent or RV camping.Auditors noted that barriers such as lack of equipment, inexperience and preferences for more developed amenities were identified as factors limiting participation in traditional camping.In total, 470 cabins were installed in parks across the country. However, the evaluation found the agency did not track how many users were immigrants, limiting its ability to assess whether the program met its stated demographic goals.While the program was described as expanding access and offering new ways to experience Canada’s parks, auditors concluded that weak financial tracking made it impossible to determine whether the initiative delivered value for money.