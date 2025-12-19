News

Australia responds to Islamic terror attack with massive national gun 'buyback' program

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese X screenshot
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Libs Of Tiktok
Australia
Anthony Albanese
National Firearms Association
australia guns
Bondi Beach
Bondi Beach terrorist attack
Bondi Beach massacre
chris minns
breanna morello

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news