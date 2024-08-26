News

Australian court rules biology is ambiguous, biological male can join ‘Giggle for Girls’ app

Sall Grover sued by Roxanne Tickle
Sall Grover sued by Roxanne Tickle Western Standard Canva
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Federal Court of Australia
biological male joining on all-girl chat room
Roxanne Tickle
Sall Grover
female-only app Giggle for Girls
unlawful discrimination
Alliance Defending Freedom
Katherine Deves
Alexander Rashidi Lawyers
victim of discrimination
Australia’s High Court

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news