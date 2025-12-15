Australian government moves to tighten already strict gun laws after Bondi Beach terror attack

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced his government’s plans on Monday to pursue tougher national gun laws following a mass shooting that targeted a Hanukkah celebration at Sydney’s Bondi Beach, killing at least 15 people in what authorities are calling an act of antisemitic terrorism.The attack was the deadliest mass shooting in Australia since the 1996 massacre in the Tasmanian town of Port Arthur, where a lone gunman killed 35 people, and it has intensified scrutiny of the country’s firearms licensing system.Police confirmed that one of the two attackers was a father and son team — Sajid Akram, 50, and his son Naveed, 24 — who had legally owned firearms under a New South Wales gun licence for more than a decade..Father and son terrorists kill sixteen, dozens injured after attack on Sydney Hanukkah celebration.Albanese told the media that the government would propose new restrictions, including limits on the number of firearms a licensed owner can possess and changes to the duration of gun licences.“The government is prepared to take whatever action is necessary. Included in that is the need for tougher gun laws,” Albanese said.“People’s circumstances can change. People can be radicalized over a period of time. Licences should not be in perpetuity.”Albanese said he would present his proposals to a national cabinet meeting later on Monday, bringing together federal and state leaders.Any reforms will require cooperation between the Commonwealth and the states, as firearms regulation spans both jurisdictions.“Some laws are Commonwealth and some laws are implemented by the states,” Albanese said. “What we want to do is to make sure that we’re all completely on the same page.”New South Wales Premier Christopher Minns echoed Albanese’s comments, saying gun licences should not be granted indefinitely and confirming his government would pursue legislative changes, though details have not yet been finalized.“It means introducing a bill to Parliament to — to be really blunt — make it more difficult to get these horrifying weapons that have no practical use in our community,” Minns said.“If you’re not a farmer, you’re not involved in agriculture, why do you need these massive weapons that put the public in danger and make life dangerous and difficult for New South Wales Police?”The proposed gun law changes sparked decidedly mixed reactions online, with many commentators arguing that stricter gun laws would not address the underlying issue of Islamic extremism and terrorism..Robert J. O’Neill, host of the Operator podcast and former US Navy SEAL, said, “Good news, Australia: Your government is now going to make your gun laws even more strict. Allahu Akbar.”.Libs of TikTok said, “Premier of New South Wales calls for more gun control after the terrorist attack in Australia. Australia already has strict gun laws. The terrorists were on the police’s radar for years. Defenseless victims took gunfire for 20 minutes before police engaged. How about just stop importing terrorists??”.“In Australia, a place with some of the strictest gun laws in the world, a mass shooting was just carried out by foreigners who were allowed in by some of the least strict immigration laws in the world, and nobody had any guns to stop them,” political commentator Matt Wallace stated..In a statement, the Canadian Shooting Sports Association (CSSA) said that "Australia is renowned for its stringent gun control laws, often held up by global anti-gun groups as a model for the rest of the world. Yet the tragic shooting at Bondi Beach during Hanukkah serves as a heart-wrenching reminder that restrictive regulations cannot promise safety from those determined to inflict harm. Gun control doesn't work.""Criminals, by definition, do not abide by the law. Instead of meaningful dialogue or solutions that address mental health, social alienation, and criminal intent, we end up with knee-jerk policies and empty political gestures."