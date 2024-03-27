News

Australian government threatens $800,000 fine for Canadian ‘X’ post calling out trans health official

Australian government threatens $800,000 fine for Canadian ‘X’ post calling out trans health official
Australian government threatens $800,000 fine for Canadian ‘X’ post calling out trans health officialWestern Standard/Canva
Loading content, please wait...
Twitter
Elon Musk
Billboard Chris
Australian government
trans health official
tax-funded sex-change
WHO panel expert
Teddy Cook
Australian eSafety Commissioner

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news