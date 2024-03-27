Australian government threatens $800,000 fine for Canadian ‘X’ post calling out trans health official

The Australian government has threatened Elon Musk’s Twitter (“X”) platform with a fine of almost AUS$800,000 (roughly CAD$1 million) if Canadian Chris 'Billboard Chris' Elston fails to remove a post criticizing a trans health official. Elston’s post, deemed “offensive” by the Australian government, was in response to a Daily Mail article about a trans activist biological female who identifies as a male named Teddy Cook. The publication questioned why someone who boasts about her tax-funded sex-change and bondage, bestiality and nudism fetishes would be issuing health advice to the “world body.”Cook is the manager of Australia’s largest “trans and gender diverse” health organization and is a WHO panel expert who writes “trans healthcare” guidelines. She describes herself as a “professional queer” and a “man of trans experience” and advocates for taxpayer-funded gender surgery. "Individuals like Teddy Cook — a woman who thinks she’s a man and who promotes bestiality, bondage, mutilation and drugs — have no business writing health guidelines for people struggling with various mental health issues,” wrote Elston in response to the article. "We need evidence-based healthcare, not ideologically based harm, which is what ‘trans health’ actually is."The tweet, since removed from the platform, garnered the attention of the Australian eSafety Commissioner Julie Inman Grant. “The Australian government has ordered my tweet below to be taken down,” Elston wrote on Twitter ("X") Monday evening. “X can face a fine of up to $782,500 AUD if they do not comply.”“I don’t know if any civil action or fine can be directed at me under that law.”.“A delegate for the eSafety Commissioner says ‘an ordinary reasonable person would conclude that it is likely that the Material is intended to cause serious harm to the Complainant. This is because the Material misgenders the Complainant and reiterates that this point is deliberate, which is likely intended to invalidate and mock the Complainant's gender identity." "The Material also contains a statement that implicitly equates transgender identity with a psychiatric condition. This statement is deliberately degrading and suggests that all transgender people and in this case the complainant in particular have something that is ‘wrong' about their psychology owing to their gender identity.’”.Elston told the Australian government, it "certainly make(s) a lot of assumptions" and argued he does "not hold that woman in contempt for her transgender identity, because I maintain that gender identities do not exist. We are called males and females, and that’s that.”“I also feel strongly that radical queer theorists have no business drafting anything to do with medical policy. Queer theory is a great evil that needs to be expunged from our society. In all statistical likelihood, this individual hired by the WHO likely has one or more co-existing psychiatric comorbidities and it is my opinion that she should not be writing guidelines for other people with psychiatric comorbidities.”“‘Gender dysphoria’ is rarely the actual problem, but a cult that has swept the western world has captured medical bodies and government bodies such as your own. The result is the greatest child abuse scandal in the history of modern medicine. A scandal which, in a just world, would result in certain members of your government spending the rest of their days in prison.”At the end of his post, Elston said he refused to take the post down, but what “Musk and X do is their call. I know they do what they must in following the law.”.The Free Speech Union of Australia wrote a letter to the eSafety Commissioner slamming the government for their "attempt to censor a so-called 'anti-trans' post.""We think the post is protected political communication," the union said, demanding an explanation.