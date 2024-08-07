Australian Olympic field hockey player arrested in Paris for allegedly trying to buying cocaine

Australian Olympic field hockey player Tom Craig was reportedly arrested in Paris on drug-related charges following his team’s elimination from the 2024 Games. The 28-year-old three-time Olympian is currently being held in custody for allegedly trying to buy cocaine Tuesday night. The team was having a function at their hotel after their 2-0 loss to Netherlands in the quarterfinals Sunday. According to local authorities, police said they witnessed an Australian field hockey player making a drug deal after departing the event. The Australian Olympic Committee (AOC) Wednesday morning MT confirmed an unnamed player was arrested but no charges have been laid. The Australian Associated Press reported it was Craig, who won the silver medal playing for Team Australia in the Tokyo 2021 Olympics. "The AOC has confirmed an Australian hockey team member is in custody after being arrested in Paris on August 6," the AOC said in a statement. "No charges have been laid. The AOC is continuing to make enquiries and arrange support for the team member."The Paris Public Prosecutor's office said an arrest was made after police officers witnessed an Australian field hockey player attempting to purchase cocaine in the 9th arrondissement of Paris, according to ESPN."Police officers who witnessed a cocaine transaction at the foot of a building in the 9th arrondissement, on the night of August 6 to 7, arrested the seller, born in December 2006, and the buyer, born in September 1995 in Australia and who is said to be a member of the Australian field hockey team," a spokesperson said."With regard to the quantities of narcotics seized from the seller, the investigations have been entrusted to the Narcotics Squad. Both people are in police custody."