Australian police arrest seven men in Sydney over suspected violent plot

Australian police have arrested seven men in the southwestern Sydney neighbourhood of Liverpool on Thursday after receiving a tip that they may have been plotting a “violent act.”In footage obtained by local media, armed police officers in camouflage gear are seen detaining and searching the men as they were lying face down on the road with their hands zip-tied behind their backs..One of the detainees appeared to be bleeding from a gash on his head.The Associated Press reports that local police said special tactics officers intercepted two cars after receiving information that “a violent act was possibly planned.”According to authorities, a police SUV rammed head-on into the small white hatchback driven by the suspects.“At this point in time, police have not identified any connection to the current police investigation of the Bondi terror attack,” New South Wales state police said in an official statement.“As investigations continue, seven men are assisting police with their inquiries.”.Australian news outlet NewsWire reported the men were believed to be from Melbourne and were heading for Sydney’s Bondi Beach, almost 550 miles away.So far, no arrests have been announced, and police said the seven men were “assisting police with their inquiries.”Police stated there was no further threat to the public, and the operation had concluded.The incident comes just days after the father-and-son Islamic terrorist team Sajid and Naveed Akram killed 15 people in an antisemitic attack at Bondi Beach, resulting in Australia’s worst mass shooting since the 1996 Port Arthur massacre.