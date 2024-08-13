Author of federally-funded handbook accusing white Christian males of ‘hate’ was in anarchist group

Records show the author of the Canadian Anti-Hate Network (CAHN) booklet that blacklists a Christian pro-life group and calls white men hateful has a history of participating in anarchist protests. Documents obtained by Blacklock’s Reporter show American Spencer Sunshine is a former participant in Anarchist Youth protests. Sunshine said he was not an anarchist per se, but on Thursday refused to take reporters’ questions.“I am not an anarchist in the anti-statist sense,” Sunshine wrote in an earlier Twitter ("X") post. “It’s more that I am not an ethno-nationalist.”“My very first demonstration was at an Atlanta area Cracker Barrel in 1990. At the time they had a policy to fire all openly LGBTQ employees. I think I went back to another demo there with the Anarchist Youth Federation in 1992.”Sunshine is a freelance writer with a PhD from City University of New York. The Times Of Israel in a 2019 profile quoted Sunshine in describing himself as an “extra-parliamentary radical leftist” who “worked on political projects with anarchists for many decades.”Spencer in 2018 wrote 40 Ways To Fight The Far-Right, a booklet that purported to blacklist “hate movements.” The Canadian Anti-Hate Network on August 7 republished the booklet after receiving $640,000 in federal grants for “research.”. The Canadian booklet blacklists a Catholic group, Campaign Life, as a “hate movement.” Campaign Life organizes a yearly pro-life rally on Parliament Hill attended by Catholic schoolchildren. It is referenced in a “non-exhaustive list of the kinds of far-right and hate movements we have seen in Canada in the past few years,” said the booklet. It also blacklisted the Catholic-affiliated LifeSiteNews under a chapter heading, “defining fascism, the far right and hate.” It encouraged Canadians to “organize counter-demonstrations” against Catholic rallies. “If fascists are holding a public demonstration you should be in the streets too,” it said.The 40 Ways booklet also claimed white Canadians are the worst haters. “White boys and men make up the majority of people involved in hate-promoting movements,” it said. It did not elaborate.Sunshine in a Twitter post said he was unaffiliated with any government agency or political party. CAHN would not say how much he was paid for rights to republish 40 Ways.“I am not funded by any anti-extremism centers, universities, think tanks, government agencies, non-profits or anyone else except viewers like you,” tweeted Sunshine. “By the way I am super broke.”CAHN has sought ongoing funding as a federally-sanctioned “anti-hate watchdog.” The group in 2023 petitioned the Commons Finance Committee for $5 million in five-year funding.“None of the government’s programs explicitly name the far right as a threat to Canada’s democracy,” wrote CAHN. “We need to address the far right because it wants to do away with our liberal democracy.”