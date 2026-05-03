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Auto giants warn China EV quota will gut Canadian industry and jobs

GM Canada HQ in Oshawa
GM Canada HQ in OshawaWikipedia
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Cdnpoli
General Motors
Toyota
Tony Baldinelli
Honda
Chinese EVs
Sarah Goldfeder
Brendan Sweeney
Pacific Manufacturing Association of Canada
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Western Standard
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