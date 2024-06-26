News

Auto industry say $150B EV subsidy ‘woefully short’

Auto industry say $150B EV subsidy ‘woefully short’
Auto industry say $150B EV subsidy ‘woefully short’Department of Energy
Loading content, please wait...
Ev
Electric Vehicle
Trudeau Liberals
Canadian Automobile Dealers Association
Blacklock’s Reporter
Auto industry executives

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news