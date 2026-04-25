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Auto industry warns China EV tariff concession risks Canadian jobs and investment

Auto industry say $150B EV subsidy ‘woefully short’
Auto industry say $150B EV subsidy ‘woefully short’Department of Energy
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Chrystia Freeland
Cdnpoli
China
Electric Vehicles
Mazda
Subaru
Honda
Global Automakers of Canada
Canadian Vehicle Manufacturers’ Association
Vincent Ho

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