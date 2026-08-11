News

Auto thefts down 10% nationally, Alberta seeing the biggest drop among provinces

Alberta sees 15.1% decline in auto theft in the first half of 2026 compared to same timeframe in 2025, Western Canada declines by 14.3% making it the region with the most significant decline in the country
Auto thefts down across Canada with Alberta seeing the biggest drop compared to the same timeframe last year
Auto thefts down across Canada with Alberta seeing the biggest drop compared to the same timeframe last yearPhoto courtesy IBC
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Car Drivers
Auto Theft
Vehicle Theft
Canada auto theft
Alberta auto theft
Canada auto theft crisis
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news