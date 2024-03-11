Avalanche claims life of young skier near Canmore

A 19-year-old man from Kelowna was killed over the weekend while sking in the backcountry near Mount Engadine Lodge in Kananaskis.Canmore RCMP received a report at 8:24 p.m. on Sunday, detailing an avalanche occurrence east of the Mount Engadine Lodge on Tower Peak. According to initial investigations, the avalanche occurred around 1 p.m. while two adult males were skiing in the remote area. While one skier managed to extricate himself from the snow, his companion was engulfed and buried by the avalanche.Despite the collaborative efforts of Canmore RCMP and the assistance of Kananaskis Mountain Rescue, hopes of a successful rescue were dimmed as the search continued into the early hours of Monday.At 9:45 a.m. Monday, the task of recovering the body of the missing skier was completed. Kananaskis Mountain Rescue has issued a reminder to all winter enthusiasts to prioritize safety by consulting the Avalanche Canada website, avalanche.ca, for crucial weather and terrain conditions prior to embarking on any backcountry activities.