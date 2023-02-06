Patients in Saskatchewan had to wait on average 51 minutes to see a doctor at a walk-in clinic last year, which is 20 minutes longer than in 2021, according to the latest data provided by Medimap.
The average wait time to see a family doctor at a walk-in clinic is now 14 minutes longer than the national average, which increased to 37 minutes across Canada in 2022.
“The drastic increase in average wait times at walk-in clinics provides further evidence that healthcare systems across the country are struggling to provide adequate care,” said Thomas Jankowski, CEO of Medimap, in a press release.
“While there is no single solution to fix this problem, our mission at Medimap is to work with healthcare providers, including walk-in clinics, pharmacies, hospitals and allied health-care professionals to help Canadians find the care they need when they need it.”
Ontario had the shortest average wait times in 2022 with patients waiting only 25 minutes to see a physician. Patients in Nova Scotia and British Columbia had the longest wait times, waiting 83 minutes and 79 minutes, respectively.
In Saskatchewan, patients in Regina had it best with a 39 minute wait, rising to 52 minutes in Warman, 62 minutes in Saskatoon, 65 minutes in Martensville, and 78 minutes in Moose Jaw.
These statistics fared poorly compared to the average wait times of 34 minutes in Alberta and 31 minutes in Manitoba. Clinic wait times in Alberta ranged from 28 minutes in Calgary to 71 minutes in Red Deer. In Manitoba, Winnipeg was best at 31 minutes, while people in Morden waited 93 minutes on average.
In B.C., Richmond patients waited 31 minutes on average, while those in North Vancouver waited 160 minutes.
Brampton, Ontario had wait times of just 10 minutes, while London patients waited for 80. In Nova Scotia, Halifax residents waited 55 minutes, and those in Dartmouth waited 117 minutes.
Medimap is a platform used by thousands of walk-in medical clinics, pharmacists and allied health professionals across Canada to publish their wait times online, making it easy for Canadians to find up-to-date wait times at walk-in medical clinics near them, and last-minute appointments with healthcare providers such as physiotherapists, chiropractors, optometrists, dieticians, mental health providers, naturopaths, and dentists.
Medimap is currently used by the majority of walk-in medical clinics across Canada, with operations in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and Nova Scotia.
Lee Harding is the Senior Saskatchewan Contributor for the Western Standard and Saskatchewan Standard based in the Regina Bureau.
He has served as the Saskatchewan Director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.
(2) comments
IME medical stats in Canada really do not exist except for the purpose of deception.
For example: "Waiting lists" only include those who actually get scheduled. Waiting a decade for treatment (which is far more often than most think) is counted as 2 weeks if that is how long ahead the treatment is being scheduled. Dying before getting scheduled means not dying on a waiting list, and in at least one case the person died after being scheduled but before they confirmed the life saving appointment so that didn't count either.
We have very good reasons to question any and all stats supplied by Canada's healthcare system. Lying and deceiving is SOP. That has been on display with their many proven false covid claims.
Which is why I question these stats. For example do they include "Walk In Clinics" that restrict walk in's to those who have their family doctor with the clinic? There are at least a couple clinics that have "Walk In's" but only for those already receiving treatment. IME that wait can be almost zero and would skew any results from clinics open to the public.
I briefly Googled American wait times and found they are 2x - 5x longer than Canadian times... So much for privatization, right?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.