Patients in Saskatchewan had to wait on average 51 minutes to see a doctor at a walk-in clinic last year, which is 20 minutes longer than in 2021, according to the latest data provided by Medimap.

The average wait time to see a family doctor at a walk-in clinic is now 14 minutes longer than the national average, which increased to 37 minutes across Canada in 2022.

Senior Contributor (Saskatchewan)

Lee Harding is the Senior Saskatchewan Contributor for the Western Standard and Saskatchewan Standard based in the Regina Bureau. He has served as the Saskatchewan Director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.

(2) comments

Canadian in Western Canada
Canadian in Western Canada

IME medical stats in Canada really do not exist except for the purpose of deception.

For example: "Waiting lists" only include those who actually get scheduled. Waiting a decade for treatment (which is far more often than most think) is counted as 2 weeks if that is how long ahead the treatment is being scheduled. Dying before getting scheduled means not dying on a waiting list, and in at least one case the person died after being scheduled but before they confirmed the life saving appointment so that didn't count either.

We have very good reasons to question any and all stats supplied by Canada's healthcare system. Lying and deceiving is SOP. That has been on display with their many proven false covid claims.

Which is why I question these stats. For example do they include "Walk In Clinics" that restrict walk in's to those who have their family doctor with the clinic? There are at least a couple clinics that have "Walk In's" but only for those already receiving treatment. IME that wait can be almost zero and would skew any results from clinics open to the public.

Chevyboi
Chevyboi

I briefly Googled American wait times and found they are 2x - 5x longer than Canadian times... So much for privatization, right?

