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Avi Lewis raises $1.2M to dominate NDP leadership race fundraising

Avi Lewis
Avi LewisCourtesy Wikipedia
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Cdnpoli
Elections Canada
Heather Mcpherson
Ndp Leadership
Avi Lewis
Liberal MP Kevin Lamoureux
Tanille Johnston
Robert Ashton
Tony McQuail

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