Oilsands heavy hauler
By Derek Fildebrandt

A Calgary company’s technology, first used by NASA to search for life on Mars, could soon reduce greenhouse gas emissions in the oil sands. 

Impossible Sensing Energy recently took top prize in a Pathways Alliance global challenge for its innovative measurement tool to facilitate the use of solvents instead of steam in oil sands operations.

Senior Contributor (Saskatchewan)

Lee Harding is the Senior Saskatchewan Contributor for the Western Standard and Saskatchewan Standard based in the Regina Bureau. He has served as the Saskatchewan Director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.

Goose
Goose

There's a better just transition.

SuperBaba
SuperBaba

[thumbup]

