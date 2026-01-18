'AZ VANCOUVER TA TEHRAN': Thousands stand with Iranians in fight to topple Islamic regime

VANCOUVER — Thousands gathered downtown Sunday afternoon to stand in solidarity with the people of Iran as they continue their quest to topple the Islamic regime.The coalition of Iranians and allies called on the international community to step up and provide assistance to civilians who continue to be terrorized by Ayatollah Khamenei's forces for daring to fight for their freedom..The protest kicked off in front of the Art Gallery shortly before 1 p.m. Before long, the crowd flowed over onto Georgia St., prompting police to close the eastbound lane to vehicle traffic.."What do we want?" attendees chanted. "Regime change for Iran!".They also called on the United States to "help Iran," with many holding signs reminding President Donald Trump that not long ago, he promised the people "help is on the way."Since then, Trump has changed his tune a number of times, his "red line" moving back and forth by the day. In a recent interview with Politico, he declared it's "time to look for new leadership in Iran," arguing that Khamenei is guilty of "the complete destruction of the country and the use of violence at levels never seen before."."President Trump, keep your word," the crowd in Vancouver chanted..From the Art Gallery, protestors made their way down Georgia St. At the head of the procession were a portrait of exiled Crown prince Reza Pahlavi and a papier-mâché Khamenei complete with blood running from his lips and snakes protruding from his neck.Among the chants was "Az Vancouver ta Tehran, janam fadaye Iran," which translates to, "from Vancouver to Tehran, my life shall be sacrificed for Iran."One attendee told the Western Standard this was an important chant as it's what people in Iran are doing every day when they step outside to fight the regime, unclear whether they will come back alive..As protestors passed the CBC building on Hamilton St., they drew attention to the lack of mainstream media coverage of the atrocities committed by the Islamic regime and the Iranian people's fight for freedom."CBC, be our voice!" they begged. .While the thousands in attendance undoubtedly had their differences, they were united on one thing: a desire to see the Islamic regime fall, and a free and democratic Iran rise from the ashes.Elsewhere in Canada, even bigger crowds gathered to stand with the people of Iran..Over 100,000 rally in Richmond Hill against IRGC, back Iran’s exiled monarchy.In the Toronto suburb of Richmond Hill, for example, over 100,000 people braved the weather to call for an end to Khamenei's reign.