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BAAACK AND GRAZING: Goats take over Calgary's Nose Hill Park

Goat Grazing, Nose Hill Park
Goat Grazing, Nose Hill ParkLeah Mushet, WS
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City Of Calgary
Goats
goats in Calgary
Goats at Nose Hill Park
Nose Hill Park
Nose Hill Park Calgary
goats grazing
city of Calgary's grazing program
goats and shepherd
Natural Areas Management
Baah'd Plant Management and Reclamation
Jeannette Hall
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