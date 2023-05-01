Former Ontario independent MPP Roman Baber confirmed he will be seeking the Conservative nomination in York Centre.
“Life is unaffordable and Canada's democracy is at risk,” said Baber in a Sunday tweet.
Former Ontario independent MPP Roman Baber confirmed he will be seeking the Conservative nomination in York Centre.
“Life is unaffordable and Canada's democracy is at risk,” said Baber in a Sunday tweet.
“I also got to know @PierrePoilievre — he is smart, kind and will make a great PM.”
Announcement:I'm seeking the Conservative nomination for the riding of York Centre!Life is unaffordable and Canada's democracy is at risk. I also got to know @PierrePoilievre - he is smart, kind and will make a great PM. #Pierre4PM #TrudeauMustGo!https://t.co/OWsg1IpKnQ— Roman Baber (@Roman_Baber) April 30, 2023
Baber was kicked out of the Ontario Progressive Conservative caucus in 2021 for sending Premier Doug Ford a letter saying the second lockdown was “deadlier than COVID.”
“It's a regretful decision since many colleagues agree with me, incl @fordnation in large part,” he said.
I was removed from the @OntarioPCParty caucus. It's a regretful decision since many colleagues agree with me, incl @fordnation in large part. I don't regret speaking out for millions of lives & livelihoods decimated by Public Health, I serve the public. 1/2 #onpoli. pic.twitter.com/2qwJvTWHym— Roman Baber (@Roman_Baber) January 15, 2021
Ford said by spreading misinformation, he was “undermining the tireless efforts of our front-line healthcare workers at this critical time, and he is putting people at risk.”
Baber lost the Conservative leadership race to Poilievre in September, finishing in fourth place.
Poilievre was first with 68%, former Quebec premier Jean Charest was second with 16.1%, Conservative MP Leslyn Lewis (Haldimand-Norfolk, ON) garnered 9.7%, Baber with 5%, and Conservative MP Scott Aitchison (Parry Sound-Muskoka, ON) at 1%.
He thanked his competitors — Aitchison for wanting lower taxes; Baber for fighting back against COVID-19 restrictions; Lewis for defending freedom, faith, and family; and Charest for his patriotism.
Reporter (Alberta)
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(1) comment
I hope Roman Baber wins. He has first hand experience with overt Communism and see's it coming here. He would be a staunch defender of Democracy! As a lawyer he would make a great "Attorney General"!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.