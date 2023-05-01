Roman Baber

Former Ontario independent MPP Roman Baber confirmed he will be seeking the Conservative nomination in York Centre.

“Life is unaffordable and Canada's democracy is at risk,” said Baber in a Sunday tweet.

Clash
Clash

I hope Roman Baber wins. He has first hand experience with overt Communism and see's it coming here. He would be a staunch defender of Democracy! As a lawyer he would make a great "Attorney General"!

