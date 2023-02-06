Former Ontario independent MPP and Conservative leadership candidate Roman Baber said his family escaped a communist country to get away from government lies.
“Now Canada's government lies every day,” said Baber in a Sunday tweet.
“Mainstream media used to call them out, but not anymore.”
My family escaped a Communist country to get away from government lies. Now Canada's government lies every day. Mainstream media used to call them out, but not anymore. Just like in the old Communist country.There's only one way out. Vote the Liberal bums out! #TrudeauMustGo— Roman Baber (@Roman_Baber) February 6, 2023
Baber said this is like “in the old Communist country.” He added there is one way out.
“Vote the Liberal bums out!” he said.
Baber made fun of the Liberals on January 22 by asking people not to bother he and his partner on their date night.
“Me and the lady will drive my V6 Jeep to the store that still gives out plastic bags,” he said.
“Then drink alcohol while cooking red meat on her gas stove.”
Me and the lady will drive my V6 Jeep to the store that still gives out plastic bags. Then drink alcohol while cooking red meat on her gas stove. We're not bothering you, don't bother us. #LeaveUsAlone pic.twitter.com/mKK1gqHAlA— Roman Baber (@Roman_Baber) January 22, 2023
Canada dropped out of the top 10 freest countries in the world, according to a January 26 study released by the Fraser Institute and the Cato Institute.
The last time Canada did not rank in the top 10 of the Human Freedom Index was back in 2012.
“During the pandemic, like other governments worldwide, governments in Canada restricted freedom of movement, expression, assembly, and other freedoms even more than had in previous years,” said Fraser Institute Fellow and study co-author Fred McMahon.
Reporter (Alberta)
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
No need to warn,it has already been a Communist country,unreasonable gun control.absurd Emergency act and police brutality and arrangement to Freedom Convoy,now plus C11 bill.Congratulations,Canada is really a communist country now,I suggest it changes its name to Chinada.
