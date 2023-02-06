Roman Baber

Roman Baber sits as an Independent MPP for the Toronto riding of York Centre after Ontario Premier Doug Ford booted him from his Progressive Conservative government in January 2021 over publicly calling for an end to the lockdown that was in place at the time to stem the spread of COVID-19.

 Courtesy Ontario Legislative Assembly

Former Ontario independent MPP and Conservative leadership candidate Roman Baber said his family escaped a communist country to get away from government lies. 

“Now Canada's government lies every day,” said Baber in a Sunday tweet. 

(1) comment

Qitao Cheng
Qitao Cheng

No need to warn,it has already been a Communist country,unreasonable gun control.absurd Emergency act and police brutality and arrangement to Freedom Convoy,now plus C11 bill.Congratulations,Canada is really a communist country now,I suggest it changes its name to Chinada.

Report Add Reply

