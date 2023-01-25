A family is speaking out after delivering their baby in a townhome hallway after being sent home twice from hospital earlier the same day.
Tara Luce knew she would give birth “when contractions started around eight in the morning.”
A family is speaking out after delivering their baby in a townhome hallway after being sent home twice from hospital earlier the same day.
Tara Luce knew she would give birth “when contractions started around eight in the morning.”
Tara’s husband, Michael Luce, and she drove to the Yorkton Regional Health Centre (YRHC) hospital in -40C weather.
What they did not expect was getting turned away twice from the hospital.
They arrived at the hospital around 2 pm and Tara was put on a stress monitor.
Tara said “my contractions were irregular” and was told she was three centimetres dilated.
The hospital told her to “go shopping” or get a “bite to eat” and return when contractions got closer together.
At 5 pm, the contractions continued to be irregular and painful. They went back to the hospital.
Tara was put back on the stress monitor and measured 3-cm dilated again.
The hospital knew she was in pain and told her to go home, which is in Stockholm, about a 45-minute drive or go to a hotel.
“They did not offer to admit me at all,” said Tara.
“I was not given an option to stay, or I would have ... I don’t know if they had any beds open. The second time around, a nurse came in and I was on my knees having a contraction. I was in pain, so I knew things were progressing.”
Instead of driving home in -40 weather, they went to stay with her mother.
Tara took a warm bath to relieve pain and laid down on her mother’s bedroom floor when she began “to bleed a little bit.”
Michael called 911, but the baby was not waiting and no ambulance was available.
The 911 operator talked Michael and Tara’s brother through the birthing process.
“Four pushes and it was over,” said Tara.
The firefighters arrived before the paramedics, and “they (firefighters) had to deliver my placenta.”
When the paramedics arrived, Tara and the new baby, Lincoln, went to the same hospital she had been at twice within the past seven hours.
The hospital checked out Tara and Lincoln. Everything was all good.
However, Tara said it could have gone badly. She had two untrained men and a voice on the phone helping her deliver Lincoln.
Tara contacted the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) and YRHC. Neither admitted to any errors in treating Tara and Lincoln, which left Tara “disappointed and disgruntled.”
“I would like more to happen. I’m just waiting and seeing what that might be and if a lawyer needs to be involved,” said Tara.
“The health care system has gone down so badly.”
The Western Standard reached out to SHA but has yet to receive a response.
Reporter (Saskatchewan)
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.