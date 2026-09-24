BABY ON THE WAY: Calgary Zoo gorilla expecting baby in early 2027

The gorilla exhibit at the Wilder Institute's Calgary Zoo is about to get just a little bit bigger, as one of its gorillas is expecting!The zoo confirmed the 25-year-old gorilla, Dossi, was expecting back on June 7, with the baby gorilla anticipated to make its appearance between late January and early March 2027.The father is none other than a 28-year-old named Jasiri, the gorilla troop's well-known silverback.The happy news was shared on Thursday — which also happens to be World Gorilla Day, and, to share in the festivities of this announcement, readers can check out the clip below for more gorilla close-ups..Calgary Zoo goers can visit Dossi throughout her pregnancy, as she will remain in the troop until she gives birth.Afterward, hours may vary for visitors hoping to see the gorilla mother and child.