BACK ON THE STREETS: EPS issue warning about violent sex offender

In a bid to ensure public safety, the Edmonton Police Service has issued a cautionary alert regarding the release of Ryan White, a convicted violent sexual offender. White's release from custody Friday, raises concerns among law enforcement officials, who have reasonable grounds to believe that he poses a significant risk of committing another violent offence against members of the community.White, 42, who will be residing in Edmonton following his release, is subject to a court order with strict conditions and will be closely monitored by the Behavioural Assessment Unit of the Edmonton Police Service.Describing White as a violent sexual offender with a history of perpetrating physical harm against his victims, particularly vulnerable females, including sex workers, EPS highlighted the severity of his past offences. White's criminal history includes the physical assault of a female toddler and an older female adult.He is described as 6-ft., 4-ins, 225 lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes.To mitigate the potential risks posed by White's release, he has been placed under a series of court-ordered conditions, including restrictions on his residence, curfew, travel, and substance use. Additionally, he is required to wear an electronic monitoring device and is prohibited from engaging in certain activities, such as visiting areas known for sex work solicitation.Individuals who become aware of any breaches of these conditions or observe concerning behavior by White are urged to contact the Edmonton Police Service immediately at 780-423-4567.It is crucial to note that the dissemination of this information is not intended to incite vigilante actions. Rather, it serves as a proactive measure to enable citizens to safeguard themselves and their communities.The release of this information falls under the authority of the FOIP Act, RSA 2000, C. F-25, emphasizing the commitment of law enforcement agencies to transparency and accountability in public safety matters.