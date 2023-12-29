BACK TO CLASS: Teachers' union reaches tentative deal with Quebec

The Quebec teachers' union reached a tentative agreement with the provincial government, which could allow hundreds of thousands of students to go back to class.

The Fédération autonome de l'enseignement (FAE), about 66,500 members representing 40% of Quebec teachers, has been in talks with Premier François Legault’s government throughout the strike, which began November 23.

About 800 schools have been closed during the strike, keeping 368,000 students out of the classroom.

The FAE confirmed Thursday night that after a day of combing through the government’s proposal submitted Wednesday, it will recommend it to its members, per The Gazette.

"The ultimate step is to present it to the members of the FAE, who have shown exemplary courage and determination in recent weeks,” FAE president Mélanie Hubert said, per CBC. “It is up to the teachers to respond to the government of François Legault and to say whether they feel heard."

The union will present the deal to its members over the holiday break. Though details have not been confirmed, the teachers were seeking better salaries and working conditions.

The provincial government announced Thursday it had reached an agreement with other public sector unions that also include teachers, along with nurses and other public workers, representing 420,000 employees in all.