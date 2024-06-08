BACK TO SCHOOL: Canadians turn to home economics to combat soaring grocery prices

In a bid to combat skyrocketing grocery prices, Canadians are rediscovering the art of home economics, says Blacklock's Reporter.According to a recent survey by the Department of Agriculture, consumers are embracing traditional practices like canning, freezing, and meal planning to save money.The survey revealed that 44% of respondents are cooking more meals at home, while 43% are making grocery lists and 41% are planning their meals in advance. Additionally, 35% are freezing and canning food to reduce waste and stretch their budgets.The research suggests that the economic downturn has led to a shift in consumer behavior, with 80% of respondents expressing concern over the affordability of food in Canada. Despite this, only 21% believe that food and beverage retailers are making an effort to stabilize prices.The survey also found that consumers are now driven by cost, with 64% unwilling to pay more for Canadian-produced food if it means higher prices. Even in higher income brackets, 28% of respondents disagreed that Canadian-grown and produced foods are affordable.The findings are a stark reminder of the challenges many Canadians face in accessing nutritious food. A 2023 Department of Health report found that fewer than a third of Canadians (30%) are eating the minimum five daily servings of fresh fruit and vegetables recommended in the Canada Food Guide.