BACK TO THE OFFICE: Alberta public service ending hybrid work policy

It's back to the office full-time for Alberta provincial civil servants.The Alberta Public Service will require all employees to return to full-time, in-office work starting February 1, 2026, the Deputy Ministers’ Council announced Friday, discontinuing the Interim Hybrid Work Policy.Introduced in March 2022 after the provincial public health work-from-home order was lifted, the policy allowed eligible employees to work from home up to two days per week. As of August 2025, nearly 12,600 APS employees, or approximately 44% of the workforce, participated in hybrid arrangements.The decision to end the policy comes as sector trends and operational needs evolve, the Deputy Ministers’ Human Resource Integration Committee said. .Similar moves have been implemented by other governments, including Ontario.While hybrid arrangements will end, APS officials emphasized that other forms of workplace flexibility remain available, including hours-of-work averaging, flexible hours arrangements, and modified work schedules. Medical accommodations will continue to be considered under the Duty to Accommodate Policy.Employees with questions about the changes are encouraged to contact their supervisors or Human Resource Business Partners for guidance.