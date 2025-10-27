News

Back-to-work legislation tabled for teachers; Could be back in class Wednesday

Premier Danielle Smith, teachers' strike
Premier Danielle Smith, teachers' strikePhoto Credit: Leah Mushet, WS
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Alberta Politics
Danielle Smith
Back To Work Legislation
Alberta Teachers Association
Alberta Education
Notwithstanding Clause
Bill 2
Ata
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith
teachers strike
Alberta teachers strike
AB politics
legislation to compel Alberta teachers back to work
alberta gov notwithstanding clause
Introduction of Bill 2
Alberta legislation
Scott McCormack

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news