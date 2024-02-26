Backcountry avalanche in Southern Alberta kills snowmobiler

A backcountry avalanche between Carbondale and Castle Mountain Ski Resort in Southern Alberta has left one man dead.Another man and two children had a lucky escape from the wall of snow.On Saturday, at 5:52 p.m., Crowsnest Pass and Pincher Creek RCMP were alerted to the avalanche, setting off a frantic search and rescue operation in the rugged terrain.Investigations unveiled that earlier that day, at approximately 1:00 p.m., two adults and two children were snowmobiling when the avalanche struck. While one of the men managed to extricate himself from the snow along with both children, tragically, the second male was engulfed and buried beneath the avalanche's force.On Sunday, at 1:22 p.m., Pincher Creek RCMP, with assistance from Southwestern Alberta Regional Search and Rescue (SARSAR), a K9 unit and handler from Fernie Search and Rescue and Alberta Conservation, successfully recovered the body of the missing male.The victim has been identified as a 46-year-old resident of Magrath, 240 km south of Calgary.His body has been transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for further examination and investigation.