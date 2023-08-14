SKITTLES Pride Packs outrage some people

"This Pride Month, we’re amplifying stories within the LGBTQ+ community for all to discover. We begin by showcasing the designs of five talented artists on our SKITTLES Pride Packs, each with their own story to tell."

Instead of "tasting the rainbow" some customers are outraged at Skittles candy because of new packaging bearing the phrase, "Black Trans Lives Matter."

Skittles is a product from the Wrigley Company, which is a division of Mars, Inc.

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

northrungrader
northrungrader

I'm curious what do the new black and brown skittles taste like? Or are they just changing the packaging? Between government idiocy and woke culture, we are saving a lot of disposable income, at least we know where not to spend the leftover nickels and dimes.

Mila
Mila

The targeting of children is abhorrent. I don't buy skittles often. But certainly now I never will.

