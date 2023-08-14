Instead of "tasting the rainbow" some customers are outraged at Skittles candy because of new packaging bearing the phrase, "Black Trans Lives Matter."
Skittles is a product from the Wrigley Company, which is a division of Mars, Inc.
Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.
Some customers were appalled that the old rainbow-coloured packaging was swapped for packaging for LGBTQ-friendly designs created in collaboration with the Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation.
.@Skittles is trying to turn your kids into BLM & LGBTQ+ activists. Their packaging also features a drag queen. Skittles have gone completely woke. pic.twitter.com/jjlkc7uOaL— Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) August 11, 2023
"We’ve given up our rainbow so that the LGBTQ+ community can share theirs," the company said in a statement.
"This Pride Month, we’re amplifying stories within the LGBTQ+ community for all to discover. We begin by showcasing the designs of five talented artists on our SKITTLES Pride Packs, each with their own story to tell."
Five newly designed candy wrappers are on display below, all celebrating pride.
The packaging raising the biggest concern has a few kids on skateboards riding on a halfpipe with the phrases "skate & live," "joy is resistance," and "black trans lives matter" written on it.
Customers took to X/Twitter to ask the company, "Can Skittles just like sell candy?"
"Why do they have to inject this garbage? You’re a CANDY company ffs," one user said.
"Stop buying Skittles asap!"
Others claimed the packaging had a drag queen on it.
"@Skittles is trying to turn your kids into BLM & LGBTQ+ activists," one online user wrote on Libs of TikTok.
"Their packaging also features a drag queen."
Another user posted, "Go woke go broke. Time to boycott Skittles."
X user @RWMaloneMD posted, "Read that label carefully — ‘Black Trans Lives Matter’ is the middle of a cartoon playground full of kids on the package. This is marketing aimed at children. Skittles are produced and marketed by the Wrigley Company, a division of Mars, Inc. It isn’t ‘just’ the brand that is at fault, it is the company. That would be Mars."
Others defended the brand.
"To be fair, their slogan is taste the rainbow," one user tweeted.
"Well, they have always been about chasing the rainbow."
Other social media users called for Skittles to be given "The ol’ Budweiser treatment."
"Skittles Light. #GoWokeGoBroke You had a good run. K-bye," another person tweeted.
"??? Bud Light anyone?"
(2) comments
I'm curious what do the new black and brown skittles taste like? Or are they just changing the packaging? Between government idiocy and woke culture, we are saving a lot of disposable income, at least we know where not to spend the leftover nickels and dimes.
The targeting of children is abhorrent. I don't buy skittles often. But certainly now I never will.
