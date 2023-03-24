Pride jersey

The Chicago Blackhawks decided not to wear controversial Pride-themed jerseys and well-known brothers who play for the Florida Panthers have expressed their views about the jerseys.

The Blackhawks become the fourth team in the NHL to decline wearing such jerseys, joining the New York Rangers, New York Islanders, and Minnesota Wild, while citing safety concerns for their Russian players for not wearing the jerseys this season, reports the New York Post.

GreatWhite
GreatWhite

Well I for 1 do not partake in the NHL games anymore. I am done with the WOKE promotion and the expensive tickets.

Raz
Raz

Bottom line, don't force the world to join and support your perverted fetishes, woke trash!

WCanada
WCanada

"You be you, I'll be me." No one should have the beliefs of another forced on them.

If these players were another religion, this would not even be an issue.

Left Coast
Left Coast

Back in the early 80s the Radical Same-sexers in San Fran said they were coming for the Children of the Straights . . . . it's 2023 and They are HERE ! ! !

Wake up folks . . .

Anyone with more than 3 Brain Cells knows that your Genes don't change just because you put on a dress or chop off your private parts . . . unfortunately the clowns that run the NHL seem to have lost touch with "Reality" . . . as Wokies tend to do!

Jasper425
Jasper425

Meanwhile the LGBQT community are allowed to judge others who wish to live their lives under their convictions. How is this tolerant. Time to get this perverse agenda away from sports and business.

Woodrow George
Woodrow George

[thumbup]Yep! Long overdue.

Slash
Slash

I agree with the sentiment of article and the previous comments. I took a look at Eric Macramella's twitter post and the comments and this is an eye opener to the number of sick and confused people out there. Comments like "you should not judge" do not hold water. People operate on a moral framework. In terms of religion, we do not judge the soul of the sinner but we do judge the sin itself. We do make a judgement that murder, theft, corruption, perversion is wrong but not the soul of the people involved.

Woodrow George
Woodrow George

Over to you, Oilers and Flames. What's it gonna be?

Alberta Farmer
Alberta Farmer

It’s not a good thing to celebrate sin and pedophiles! Oilers are my team, and I will not be watching Saturdays game or buying 50/50 tickets! I will not support this!

Report Add Reply
Woodrow George
Woodrow George

[thumbup]

colbysquires74
colbysquires74

10-4 👍👍

Boris Hall
Boris Hall

I stopped watching the sickening NHL when Uber weasel Ron McClain threw Don Cherry under the bus

Take your “pride” jersey and stick it up your a#s

Woodrow George
Woodrow George

[thumbup]

